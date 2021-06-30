Sign In Register
Video/Media

Half of streaming device buyers will be first-time owners

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/30/2021
Comment (0)

LOS ANGELES – According to new research by Interpret, half of consumers who plan to purchase a smart TV or a streaming media player within the next three months will be first-time buyers. The remainder are existing owners who are replacing their streaming device, upgrading to a newer version, or switching to a new brand.

According to Interpret's Streaming Devices: Platforms, Brands, and Consumers 2021 report, 10% of consumers plan to buy a smart TV and a similar number plan a streaming media player purchase within the next quarter. Samsung and Vizio owners are the least likely to replace their smart TV, and Roku owners are the least likely to want to replace their streaming media player.

  • 18% of Roku owners plan to replace their device within the next three months
  • 17% of Samsung owners, and 18% of Vizio owners plan to replace their device within the next three months.

"With half of buyers being new to smart TVs and streaming media players, this sector of consumer electronics is primed for continued growth," said Brett Sappington, Interpret's vice president of research. "However, not all streaming device brands will enjoy the full benefit of that growth. Our research shows that each brand attracts a unique consumer audience, with differing characteristics, habits, and preferences that are often related to key features. Those brands that best meet consumers' needs stand the best chance of gaining market share."

Interpret's Streaming Devices: Platforms, Brands, and Consumers 2021 report identifies key topics in the fast-moving world of streaming, including:

  • Brand share and planned replacement
  • Owner profiles for each brand
  • Purchase intent and brand experimentation
  • Service adoption and spending
  • Future opportunities for smart TVs

Streaming Devices: Platform, Brands, and Consumers 2021 is the latest offering in the VideoWatch: Consumer 2021 research series, an annual set of reports based on consumer surveys that explores consumer attitudes, habits, and preferences on current topics in the video marketplace. VideoWatch is a portfolio of video entertainment research that includes VideoWatch: Trends (video industry trend research), VideoWatch: Consumer (primary research-driven research), and VideoWatch: Forecasts (entertainment industry forecasts).

Interpret

COMMENTS
