Gray Television signs deals to deliver Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury games for free

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Today, Gray Television, Inc. ("Gray") (NYSE: GTN), in partnership with the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, announced a transformative media rights deal to bring every locally broadcast game to viewers for free in a statewide distribution model utilizing Gray's Phoenix television stations KTVK (Arizona's Family 3TV) and the newly launched KPHE (Arizona's Family Sports & Entertainment Network). Upon the expansion of KPHE into the Tucson and Yuma markets in the next several weeks, the new media rights deal will make the Suns and Mercury games available to nearly 2.8 million households across all three of Arizona's three media markets, tripling the teams' reach to fans who have been unable to access the games through its previous distribution arrangement with a non-broadcast regional sports network.

"Live sports can bring a community together. Combining that with the power of broadcast television and Arizona's Family, it becomes a multiplier effect benefitting the team, the fans, and the clients," said Debbie Bush, Vice President and General Manager, Arizona's Family. "Our goal since day one has been creating a model that provides all fans the ability to connect with and cheer on their favorite teams via the distribution method of their choice. We are confident this model will increase fan loyalty and engagement."

All Suns and Mercury non-national exclusive games will be broadcast between the two stations. KTVK will air a total of 13 Mercury regular season games and all available post-season games, with the remaining regular season games airing on KPHE. The Suns will have a minimum of 70 games broadcast each season, with at least 40 regular-season games on KTVK and the remaining on KPHE.

Fans will also be able to watch games through a DTC streaming option alongside the over-the-air broadcast product powered by Kiswe. Subscribers will be able to access the DTC streaming through a Suns or Mercury branded app on their smartphones or Smart TVs. The 2023 Phoenix Mercury season will stream DTC for free.

