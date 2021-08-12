"
Gracenote launches 'Audience Predict' tool to gauge content performance

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/8/2021
EMERYVILLE, Calif. – Gracenote, the content solutions pillar of Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), has unveiled Audience Predict, a new content analytics tool that forecasts potential future entertainment programming performance. Leveraging industry-leading Gracenote content metadata, currency-grade syndicated Nielsen audience measurement data and advanced machine learning technology, Audience Predict equips content distributors and owners with predictive insights to make strategic decisions that maximize return on programming investments.

The number of video programming distribution outlets is on the rise today as new streaming market entrants join legacy streaming services and linear TV networks. With so many entities vying for content to attract viewers and fill their catalogs or schedules, decision making around distribution has become increasingly challenging. Consequently, the content marketplace is seeking easy-to-use tools that provide real-time insights into how programs will perform and whom they will attract which will inform buying and selling activities.

Audience Predict analyzes relationships between streaming service or network distribution outlets and anticipated potential program performance utilizing years of proprietary Nielsen viewership data. The solution forecasts potential audience size, composition, reach, and viewing minutes under different distribution scenarios by considering program genre and drop patterns for streaming content or airdate, airtime and lead-in for linear content. Using machine learning, the model will iteratively improve and can be trained to output new program performance metrics based on customer needs.

Audience Predict can help content creators and owners identify the most potentially advantageous streaming platforms or networks for their content and develop compelling program packages for target buyers. The solution enables data-driven decision-making on program acquisitions, renewals or cancellations for streaming and linear content distributors, forecasting which shows have the potential to draw the largest overall audience or best target segments.

