Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Google Fiber's free upgrade play pushes Chromecast with Google TV devices

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/17/2021
Comment (0)

Google Fiber is leaving its original managed IPTV service even further in the dust.

Having already shifted its video focus to pay-TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Philo and Sling TV and the company's own YouTube TV, Google Fiber has followed with a free upgrade program that will result in swapping out its Fiber TV boxes for the new Chromecast with Google TV, a small streaming device that runs Android TV but integrates the new Google TV UI and supports a multitude of apps from Google Play.

Google Fiber is pairing the video device swap with a free home network/routing change to its Google WiFi product/platform.

Google Fiber's device upgrade plan tosses in a new 4K-capable streaming device along with a new home Wi-Fi system. (Image source: Google)
Google Fiber's device upgrade plan tosses in a new 4K-capable streaming device along with a new home Wi-Fi system.
(Image source: Google)

The free tech swap comes a few months after Google Fiber tried out the idea with about 50 households in Huntsville, Alabama.

"Thanks to our testers, we've learned a lot about how to make this process easy for our customers. So today, we're making this offer available to all existing Fiber TV customers in every Google Fiber City," Lisa Hsu, Google Fiber's director of product strategy, explained in this blog post, which links to a site where Google Fiber customers can start the upgrade process.

The original pay-TV product for Google Fiber relies on a set-top box/client device to operate a managed IPTV service that started at about $105 per month, and carried a monthly rental fee of $10 for each additional box that customers needed. That legacy box also does not do 4K video or support voice search and navigation (the new Chromecast device does), was limited by local DVR storage and, despite being IP-based, was only integrated with a few third-party apps like Netflix and Vudu. The new product has access to Google Play apps and OTT-TV services that offer cloud DVRs.

While the upgrade move will provide more advanced video tech to its broadband customers in all Google Fiber markets, it also enables Google to push its new streaming product, which sells for $50 at retail, as Android TV/Google TV continues to grapple with competitors such as Roku, Fire TV (Amazon), Apple (tvOS), as well as TV manufacturers such as Samsung and LG that have their own streaming platforms.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Video: What is Open RAN?
Infographic: Don’t Just Rip and Replace…Rip and Revitalize Your Network with Open RAN
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
What is ZR+?
Velocix Webinar Series: Pivoting to Addressable Ads to Uplift Pay TV Revenues
Powering 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN)
400G applications: six key use cases and how our comprehensive solution can help you support them
Build an IP-optical network that’s ready for the challenges and opportunities of the 400G era
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE