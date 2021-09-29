Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Google Fiber nears full phase-out of legacy IPTV service

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/29/2021
Comment (0)

Google Fiber is making progress with the phase-out of Fiber TV, its legacy IPTV service, as it continues to push out free upgrades to the company's own Chromecast with Google TV streaming dongle.

Google Fiber halted the sale of Fiber TV in February 2020, and announced this week it has completed the phase-out in Nashville, Huntsville, Salt Lake City and Provo. Transitions in Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte and Irvine will be wrapped up by the end of September, and the same should be completed in Austin and Atlanta by the end of November.

Google Fiber is fueling the retirement of Fiber TV with a free upgrade offer that includes the streaming device along with a whole-home Wi-Fi upgrade centered by the company's own Google WiFi system. Google Fiber introduced the upgrade program in June.

Google Fiber is using its own Chromecast with Google TV streamer to help spur the eventual phase-out of its original Fiber TV service. Google Fiber is offering to replacing all of those older IPTV set-tops with the streaming dongle, which fetches $49.99 at retail. (Image source: Google)
Google Fiber is using its own Chromecast with Google TV streamer to help spur the eventual phase-out of its original Fiber TV service. Google Fiber is offering to replacing all of those older IPTV set-tops with the streaming dongle, which fetches $49.99 at retail.
(Image source: Google)

Google Fiber's upgrade plan paves the way for video customers to replace every Fiber TV box they currently have installed with the 4K-capable Chromecast with Google TV streamer. Google Fiber customers are, of course, free to use other streaming players from the likes of Roku and Amazon, but the service provider is going in-house to fuel its upgrade campaign.

Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV dongle in the fall of 2020, and currently sells it at retail for $49.99. As an upgrade from the original Chromecast, which relied on navigation and content casting from the user's mobile device, the new product is a fully fledged Android TV device that's also equipped with the Google TV navigation system and interface.

As Fiber TV heads toward extinction, Google Fiber is directing those pay-TV customers to a handful of OTT-TV partners that include Google's own YouTube TV service, as well as Philo, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Migrating OSS to the Public Cloud: Why, How, and When
The urgent need for federated inventory
Why zero-touch, end-to-end network & service orchestration is a must
See how digital transformation is changing the communications industry
eBook > Master the unexpected with Nokia FP5: The power of network processor innovation
Application note > Nokia FP5 silicon innovation: The new route to remarkable in IP networking
Application note > ANYsec universal line-rate encryption for service providers
5G for the Internet of Things: Connecting Everything, Everywhere
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
BT demonstrates architectural benefits of disaggregated network By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE