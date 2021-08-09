FuboTV's sportsbook unit hooks up with the NY Jets

FLORHAM PARK, NJ and CHICAGO – The New York Jets today announced a multi-year partnership with Fubo Sportsbook, the comprehensive sports entertainment and wagering experience expected to launch in the fourth quarter 2021 (subject to all applicable regulatory approvals), to become an Official Sports Betting partner of the club.

This agreement marks Fubo Sportsbook's first sponsorship of a professional sports team. The partnership centers around the creation of the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2021-22 NFL season, and will be the first authorized, mobile sports betting lounge in the stadium. In addition, Fubo Sportsbook will become the presenting partner of the Jets Mobile App and is the team's first legal sports betting (LSB) partner to leverage the Jets' new advertising data partnership with Sportradar.

At approximately 7,000 sq. ft., the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge will be open to the public for guests 21 and over and will offer Jets fans the opportunity to enjoy the look and feel of a casino-style sportsbook with betting odds integration, as well as incentives and special bonus offers provided by Fubo Sportsbook. Additionally, fans will be able to watch every game from around the NFL in the Lounge and conduct live mobile wagering via the Fubo Sportsbook app all while enjoying an incredible view of the Jets action on the field from the Lounge's outdoor patio.

Jets Mobile App users will receive access to special Fubo Sportsbook offers as well as game day incentives tied to the Lounge. Fubo Sportsbook customers will also be rewarded with access to unique hospitality including VIP pregame sideline experiences. In addition, Fubo Sportsbook intends to utilize the new programmatic ad network created for the Jets utilizing Sportradar's programmatic activation platform.

