FuboTV shuts down sportsbook, will close Fubo Gaming unit

NEW YORK – FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today its preliminary third quarter 2022 results. Revenue and subscriber growth for North America (NA) are expected to exceed previously issued guidance.

The company is expected to close the third quarter 2022 with NA revenue of at least $210 million, an increase of approximately 34% year-over-year, and Rest of World (ROW) revenue of at least $5.5 million. Prior third quarter revenue guidance for the NA streaming business was $200-205 million and $5-6 million for ROW. ROW includes Molotov, the French live TV streaming service acquired by FuboTV in December 2021.

Paid subscribers in NA for the third quarter are expected to exceed 1,220,000, an increase of more than 27% year-over-year, with ROW paid subscribers expected to reach approximately 350,000. Prior third quarter paid subscriber guidance was 1,135,000-1,155,000 for NA and 340,000-360,000 for ROW.

FuboTV states its key metrics on a year-over-year basis given the seasonality of sports content.

Additionally, the company expects to post approximately negative $100 million of Adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) in the third quarter. Fubo's balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter is expected to be at least $300 million.

FuboTV's expected preliminary results demonstrate a continued progression towards the company's 2025 profitability targets. Given these goals, the company has now completed its previously announced strategic review of the Fubo Gaming business. While multiple parties expressed interest in the business, none of these opportunities would have allowed Fubo to lower its funding requirements and generate sufficient returns to shareholders. As a result, FuboTV will close its Fubo Gaming subsidiary and cease operation of its owned-and-operated Fubo Sportsbook effective immediately.

