Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

FuboTV set to press play on free gaming service

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/30/2021
Comment (0)

FuboTV, the sports-focused virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD), said its integrated, predictive, free-to-play games and "FanView" live stats features will exit beta on September 2.

The exit from beta is timed to coincide with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup 2022 soccer tournament. FuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to CONMEBOL through March 2022.

FuboTV's free, integrated game calls on viewers to answer questions during a live match, awarding points for correct answers. (Source: FuboTV, via The Streamable)
FuboTV's free, integrated game calls on viewers to answer questions during a live match, awarding points for correct answers.
(Source: FuboTV, via The Streamable)

The gaming enhancement enables FuboTV viewers to tap into a reduced-size video player to stream live CONMEBOL matches, view match stats with FanView, and play a free, prediction-style game all on the same screen. The free games and FanView components can be toggled on or off during the matches, FuboTV noted.

"We believe this will mark the first time any company has integrated live streaming television, free games and live stats within the same platform, on the big screen," David Gandler, FuboTV's CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

Support for the new features are not yet uniform across FuboTV's apps for various mobile, web and connected TV platforms. Its predictive, free-to-play games are initially supported on apps for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku TVs and players, and web browsers. The FanView piece is currently supported on Android TV, Fire TV, LG and Samsung smart TVs, Roku devices, Xbox One consoles and web browsers. FuboTV said it expects to roll out both features on additional devices, but didn't specify timeframes.

Tests goosed viewer engagement

FuboTV tested both enhancements during the CONMEBOL match window in June, finding that they boosted viewer engagement. The company said viewers who tapped into the FanView and free gaming elements watched more minutes (an increase of up to 37% in minutes, depending on the platform) compared to FuboTV subs who did not engage with those interactive features.

FuboTV noted it will add two new features for the September 2 launch – viewers will be able to see where they place on the leaderboard for each match, and can subscribe to be notified when new updates are released.

For September's CONMEBOL matches, subs who take advantage of the free gaming piece will earn points for every question answered correctly and be in the mix to earn the most points and win a $1,000 prize.

FuboTV is also continuing work on an online sportsbook that will allow betting where it has obtained regulatory approvals. The company expects that service, called Fubo Sportsbook, to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021. Here's a mock-up of what to expect:

FuboTV is ramping up its interactive and gaming capabilities as it seeks ways to grow its subscription and advertising businesses amid ongoing competition with a group of vMVPDs that include Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Philo, Vidgo and the recently rebranded DirecTV Stream.

FuboTV added 91,000 subscribers in Q2 2022, ending the period with 681,721. Total revenues, aided by a spike in advertising revenue, reached $130.9 million, up 196% from the year-ago period. The service's average revenue per user per month rose 30%, to $71.43.

FuboTV expects to end 2021 with 910,000 to 920,000 subscribers.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Why ROADM architectures make sense for your DCI network
Digital sustainability: calculating the green impact of coherent technology innovations
Helping the planet and driving better economics, one 400ZR plug at a time
The Business Value of AI in Zero-Touch Network Monitoring
M1 digitalises business with Blue Planet Automation to deliver lightning-fast experiences to their customers
Case Study: Blue Planet Inventory transforms operations at a major CSP
Whitepaper: Intelligent Automation: Accelerating Digital Transformation and Improving Customer Experience
Solving the complicated integration challenges of a digital transformation
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE