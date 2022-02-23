FuboTV ends 2021 with record 1.13M subs, $638M in revenues

NEW YORK – fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The company also announced 2022 guidance, expecting to drive over $1 billion in total revenue this year.

fuboTV delivered record annual revenue of $638 million total revenue in 2021, including $1 million impact of the December 2021 acquisition of Molotov. Excluding Molotov, fuboTV's total annual revenue was $637 million, an increase of 144% over 2020.

The company closed 2021 with 1.13 million total paid subscribers, up 106% from the prior year. fuboTV added 185,000 net subscribers in the fourth quarter.

fuboTV also achieved record year-over-year (YoY) growth during the fourth quarter of 2021, including:

$231 million total revenue, including $1 million impact of Molotov.

$230 million total revenue, up 119% YoY, excluding Molotov.

$26.1 million advertising revenue, including $0.2 million impact of Molotov.

$25.9 million revenue, up 98% YoY, excluding Molotov.

fuboTV customers streamed 404 million hours of content during the quarter, a 96% increase YoY.

These milestones exceeded the preliminary fourth quarter 2021 results announced on January 10, 2022: 1.1 million plus paid subscribers, $215-220 million total revenue and over $25 million in advertising revenue.

Read the full announcement here.

Fubo TV