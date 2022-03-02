FuboTV appoints CFO replacement

NEW YORK – fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today it has named John Janedis as its new chief financial officer (CFO) effective February 7, 2022.

Janedis will be based in fuboTV's New York City headquarters and report directly to CEO David Gandler. He will replace Simone Nardi who, as previously announced, will depart the company to pursue new opportunities.

Janedis brings to fuboTV more than two decades of experience leading equity research, investor relations, capital markets and M&A for some of the world's preeminent financial institutions. As CFO, Janedis will lead all financial operations and strategy for fuboTV with a particular emphasis on architecting the company's future financial roadmap.

Prior to joining fuboTV, Janedis was managing director, senior equity research analyst at Wolfe Research, focusing on the media, cable and telecommunications industries. From 2018-2020, Janedis was senior vice president, capital markets, treasurer and investor relations at TEGNA Inc., where he advised on key strategic and capital market decisions, M&A and growth initiatives. As managing director, senior equity research analyst at Jefferies, a role he held from 2014-2018, Janedis authored research on over 30 media, cable and telecom companies with a specialty in advertising, streaming, direct to consumer and other distribution platforms.

Prior to Jefferies, Janedis held leadership positions in equity research at UBS Securities (2010-2014), Wells Fargo Securities (2006-2010), Banc of America Securities (2000-2006) and Morgan Stanley & Co. (1999-2000).

