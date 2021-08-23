FuboTV adds Curiosity Stream's linear TV channel, SVoD on deck

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Curiosity Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI), the leading global factual media company, and fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today a multi-year distribution partnership. Through the agreement, the linear channel, Curiosity Channel, will launch today for fuboTV viewers in the U.S., and the Curiosity Stream VOD service will roll out for viewers in both the US and Canada in the coming weeks.

Curiosity's linear channel will be available to U.S. subscribers of fuboTV's Extra package, which includes more than 40 channels featuring premium sports, entertainment, news and family entertainment programming. fuboTV viewers will soon be able to watch Curiosity Stream's extensive range of titles, including many in 4K, on their favorite nature, science and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more.

Read the full announcement here.

