Fubo strikes marketing deal with Boston Red Sox

NEW YORK – FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it is now a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox through a partnership for the 2023 season. The deal marks Fubo's first partnership with a Major League Baseball team.

The multi-faceted partnership includes the launch of Fubo branding and hospitality opportunities at Fenway Park as well as fan engagement both at the ballpark and across multiple digital platforms.

The partnership with the Red Sox is a natural extension for Fubo, which already holds a strong presence in the Boston market through its significant local sports coverage of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. Fubo, the streaming leader in baseball coverage, carries Red Sox games through NESN, local broadcast networks, national sports networks ESPN and FS1, as well as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone and, most recently, MLB.TV. Fubo has complete coverage of regional sports networks (RSNs) in the Boston area, where it carries NBC Sports Boston as well as NESN.

In addition to coverage of baseball and other sports, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

Read the full press release here.

FuboTV