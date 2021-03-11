Fubo Gaming launches its sportsbook in Iowa, with more markets on deck

CHICAGO – Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), today announced that it is live in the mobile sports betting market with the official launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Iowa. The sportsbook is available now for sports bettors 21 years of age and older in the Hawkeye state to wager on thousands of professional and collegiate sporting events using the Fubo Sportsbook mobile app, which is integrated with fuboTV's live TV streaming platform.

More than a wagering platform, Fubo Sportsbook is purpose-built to meet U.S. sports fans' growing demand for interactivity through an industry-first integration of an owned-and-operated sports wagering platform with a live TV streaming experience. By integrating with fuboTV, the mobile app delivers a personalized omniscreen experience that turns passive viewers into active and engaged participants. Fubo Sportsbook is launching with a unique feature, Watching Now, which leverages fuboTV's first-party user data to allow users to instantly view wagering content based upon what they are streaming - even as they change the channel. Fubo Gaming intends to continue iterating the app, launching additional features, subject to regulatory approval, that will further integrate wagering into the fuboTV platform, to create an even more immersive and personalized experience.

Fubo Gaming received regulatory approvals via a market agreement with Casino Queen to go live with mobile and/or retail betting operations within the state of Iowa. The company has also obtained market access agreements in four other states, including Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies, Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc. and Arizona via the Ak-Chin Indian Community, where it also has been granted a Management Services Provider Certification from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG).

The company expects to announce the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in additional markets in 2021 and during 2022, subject to requisite regulatory approvals. The company has partnerships with NASCAR, and the New York Jets (NFL) and, as an Authorized Gaming Operator (AGO) with the NBA, a multi-year agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA).

