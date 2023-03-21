Fubo drops the 'TV' in branding tweak

NEW YORK – FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced it is rebranding its consumer-facing products as Fubo. Kicking off the rebrand is the launch of the company's newest brand ad campaign. The nationwide campaign stars 15-time NBA All-Star, NBA Champion and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and veteran NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and is co-produced by Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Productions.

The rebrand to Fubo reflects the company's emphasis on efficient growth. Fubo was the fastest-growing virtual MVPD in the fourth quarter 2022, achieving 251,000 net subscriber additions compared to a total of 371,000 additions amongst all reporting companies in the space. Fubo's growing market share, coupled with its recent #1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power, is a result of its commitment to delivering a premium customer experience.

The new brand logos will roll out across Fubo's products and apps over the coming months.

Read the full announcement here.

Fubo