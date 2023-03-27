Frontier partners with YouTube TV to deliver a seamless internet and TV experience
News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/27/2023
NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) today announced a new partnership with YouTube TV that gives consumers exactly what they deserve – blazing-fast, reliable fiber internet bundled together with live and on-demand TV content all on a single bill.
Today, Frontier is proud to expand its un-cable offerings with the launch of integrated billing with YouTube TV, which has over 5 million subscribers and trialers in the U.S.
In 2021, Frontier announced a partnership with YouTube TV to give customers the performance of a superior internet connection and the content of a best-in-class live TV service. Now, Frontier and YouTube TV are making it even more convenient by introducing a single billing option.
Read the full press release here.
