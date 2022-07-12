Sign In Register
Video/Media

Frndly TV tops 700K subs

DENVER – Frndly TV, the leading affordable live TV provider for the whole family, today announced the service has topped the 700,000 subscriber mark.

In topping 700,000 subscribers, Frndly TV has had subscriber growth of approximately 40% over the past year (in November 2021, Frndly TV announced it past the 500,000-subscriber mark).

Frndly TV is a small, employee-owned, independent streaming service that continues to grow while competing against other vMVPDs controlled by global media conglomerates. It has achieved this feat using disciplined marketing and programming tactics that deliver growth in an economic and sustainable manner.

Frndly TV has seen steady growth since its launch in October 2019 thanks to:

  • The service's consumer-friendly price point, starting at $6.99 per month
  • Its three levels of service designed to appeal to a variety of customers with varying budgets
  • The company's devotion to high-quality customer experience and service
  • The service's expanding programming line-up – now more than 41 live, linear channels (up from 12 at its launch)
  • Its growing VOD library – now more than 10,000 shows and movies;
  • The TV provider's ease of use for subscribers
  • On-screen enhancements including the improved program discovery feature and timing bar, among others

For 2022, Frndly TV has seen increased engagement in the platform with viewership per subscriber up almost 10% vs. 2021. Reactivations have increased 33% versus 2021. And, annual subscriptions have grown to more than 22% of Frndly TV customers.

Read the full announcement here.

Frndly TV

