Frndly TV says viewership rose again in Q2

DENVER – Frndly TV, the most affordable live TV provider for the whole family, posted significant increases in a number of key industry metrics for the second quarter of 2022 versus the second quarter of 2021.

Launched less than three years ago, (October 2019), Frndly TV has demonstrated growth in each quarter of its existence. For 2022, that trend continues: The total amount of time Frndly TV subscribers spent on the service increased 58% for 2nd quarter 2022 vs. 2nd quarter 2021. Specifically, for the month of April 2022, viewership was up 62% from the previous April 2021.

Additionally, on a per subscriber basis, Frndly TV saw an increase of 12% in the hours spent on the platform for 2nd quarter 2022 vs. 2nd quarter 2021.

In terms of impressions, Frndly TV saw a 346% increase in 2nd quarter 2022 vs. 2nd quarter 2021. Advertising revenue also saw a healthy increase growing more than 325%. When looking at Frndly TV year to date, the company has had advertising revenue growth of more than 340% in 2022 vs. 2021.

For the start of the 3rd Quarter of 2022, Frndly TV continued to exhibit significant increases: For the first half of July 2022 vs. the first half of July 2021, the total amount of time subscribers spent on the service increased 60% and the average amount of time each subscriber spent on Frndly TV increased 8%.

The increase in engagement was powered by an increase in the variety of content offered by Frndly TV, as well as specific enhancements to the service that were requested by subscribers. In 2nd quarter 2022, Frndly TV made three updates to its user interface: 1) customer choice for the regular program guide or an alphabetized-by-channel-name program guide; 2) simplified navigation tool to discover the expansive quantity of content including movies and TV shows, whether live or via VOD; and 3) improved "timing bar" to visually allow viewers to see exactly where they are in a movie or TV show.

Frndly TV