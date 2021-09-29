Frndly TV pitches Hallmark Movies Now as a premium add-on

DENVER – Frndly TV, the leading national provider of affordable, live TV for the whole family, today announced that it will make the subscription video-on-demand Hallmark Movies Now service available to all its subscribers beginning on October 1.

Hallmark Movies Now will be accessible to those Frndly TV customers who desire even more of the beloved and famous Hallmark content. The price of Frndly TV's core live service – including Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama -- will remain the same. Hallmark Movies Now will be available as a $5.99 per month add-on.

Hallmark Movies Now is Crown Media Family Networks' subscription video-on-demand streaming service, which offers commercial-free, feel-good movies and series from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and more, including exclusive content you can't find anywhere else.

Frndly TV