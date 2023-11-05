Frndly TV adds features to pay-TV streaming service

DENVER, Colo. – Frndly TV, the most affordable live TV provider for the whole family, will implement three features designed to improve and simplify content discovery. In keeping with Frndly TV's goal of being the most customer-friendly vMVPD on the market, the new updates were among the most requested by its customers, and will be available beginning today.

The three new features include:

A "Favorites" feature. By "favoriting" a show or movie, that programming will be automatically added to subscribers' personalized queue, making it easier to find and watch more of their favorite entertainment. The programming is instantly populated on the "Favorites" row on the new "My Stuff" screen. A "My Stuff" tab. Previously known as the "My Recordings" tab, "My Stuff" combines Continue Watching with Recorded and "Favorites" contents into one convenient location for customers. The "My Stuff" section now allows users to record and organize programming and build a personal library of "stuff" tailored to their individual preferences. A "TV Series Page." "TV Series Page" will now let customers find entire libraries of their favorite individual shows regardless of where or when they originally aired on Frndly TV. "TV Series Page" is series centric and network agnostic, allowing for more consistent "binging" of a series by showing episodes in the order of which they were initially televised.

The new features will be available on all Frndly TV supported platforms (CTV, Web, Mobile) and will be available to customers who subscribe to the Classic or Premium service. Basic plan customers will be able to use "TV Series Page" to find and watch programs.

These three new features mark the second time in less than a year that Frndly TV implemented new enhancements for its customers. Previously, the customer-friendly service updated its user interface to include a customer choice for the regular program guide or an alphabetized-by-channel-name program guide, simpler navigation to discover the expansive quantity of content including movies and TV shows, whether live or via VOD, and an improved "timing bar" to better allow viewers to know exactly where they are in a movie or TV show.



