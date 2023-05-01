Foxxum scores new smart TV partners for RDK-based OS 4 platform

LAS VEGAS – Just in time for CES and the new year, Foxxum, innovator in cutting edge Smart TV solutions, today announced partnerships with four OEMs and manufacturers from around the world, representing global brands such as JVC, as well as leading local brands on three continents.

El-Araby is one of the largest industrial and commercial corporations in the Middle East and Africa, making a wide range of appliances with the Sharp, Toshiba and Tornado brands. Based in Panama, Grupo Kayve is the exclusive JVC licensor for Central and South America. TCL MOKA has a distribution focus on Latin America, Europe and MENA, servicing leading local brands in those regions. Konka is a global OEM with substantial distribution in MENA, the Americas and Southeast Asia. Uruguay-based Punktal exemplifies long-standing local CTV makers who represent a substantial share of the country's CTV sales.

Foxxum OS 4 is Foxxum's newest CTV OS built on the RDK platform, which was announced in September 2022, and begins to roll out later this year. Announced ahead of CES, where Foxxum will be demonstrating Foxxum OS 4, this slew of agreements will guarantee Foxxum OS 4 distribution into tens of millions of homes over the decade ahead.

Read the full announcement here.

Foxxum