Foxxum adds app partner for connected TV platform

KIEL, Germany – The innovator in cutting-edge Smart TV solutions, Foxxum, is partnering with OTT & FAST channels provider OTTera, to launch a multitude of new apps on Foxxum CTV OS. The collaboration brings popular apps such as Party Tyme Karaoke, LAVA, La Bocina Latina, and more to follow to Foxxum enabled-Smart TVs worldwide.

OTTera operates a professional white label service with which content owners and creators can rapidly share their programming, courtesy of a robust development platform and customized interface and branding. Their services reach over 300+ million users worldwide and range from niche film libraries to children's animation, providing apps like Motorvision TV, Toon Goggles, AfroLandTV, and many more.

Read the full press release here.

