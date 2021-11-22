"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Foxtel picks CommScope for new 'iQ5' streaming device

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/22/2021
Comment (0)

HICKORY, N.C. – The day has come when service providers can deploy a set top solution to provide live, streaming and on demand content to their subscribers that can be set up in minutes and without the need of a cable.

Foxtel, Australia's leading, next-generation subscription television company, understands that the viewing habits of subscribers are evolving to support a streaming led future. That's why CommScope, a global leader in home networking solutions, was selected once again by Foxtel to provide their subscribers with the new iQ5 streaming set top box solution.

Foxtel subscribers can experience an unrivalled entertainment experience through the iQ5set top box that boasts a simple plug and play set-up, allowing customers to be streaming over 50,000 hours of content within minutes, with no cable or satellite installation required. This innovative product solution can be deployed in a subscriber's home using Wi-Fi, satellite, or a fully integrated hybrid experience. The compact and sleek device allows subscribers to view content in 4K Ultra High Definition on the big screen with a brand-new ultra-fast chip.

The iQ5 features a stacked design with a detachable 1TB hard drive so subscribers can record their favorite shows and software enhancements including greater personalization and easier navigation will elevate the user experience. Through the iQ5, viewers can unlock even more streaming apps than ever before from Foxtel including Netflix, YouTube, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, Amazon Prime, Vevo and coming soon to the Foxtel platform, Paramount+ and 10Play.

By partnering with CommScope's Professional Services organization, Foxtel was provided with a fully managed service to design, develop, and deploy their flagship set top box software for iQ5. The launch of iQ5 was a true collaboration between the two companies – from inception to launch – and provides the same viewing experience one might have using satellite or IP on a more flexible hardware platform.

CommScope and Foxtel's home networking partnership began in 2004 and expanded with the launch of the iQ2 set top in 2008. Then, with the launch of the iQ3 set top in 2015, it marked the first time CommScope introduced the Elements platform software giving Foxtel subscribers improved personalization, easier navigation and recommendations based on their viewing preferences and history. The Elements platform continued to play an important role in the set top's evolution with the launch of iQ4 in 2018 and the iQ5 today.

The award-winning iQ5 device is currently available to new and existing Foxtel subscribers.

Read the full announcement here.

CommScope

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IDC Paper - Empowering Telecom Operators to Deploy vRAN on Cloud and Edge Infrastructure
eBook: Accelerate growth and innovation: a modern approach to order management
5G & Beyond for Dummies’ eBook
Transform How Your Customers Buy and Sell Wholesale Broadband Connectivity
Zero Downtime System Replacements
The Future of Distributed Cloud
Plotting Your intelligent Systems Journey
Dell Technologies Reference Architecture for Wind River® Studio
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE