Fox to broadcast NFL playoff coverage, including Super Bowl LVII, in 4K

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports today unveils its premier 2022 NFL Playoffs broadcast schedule featuring more games than any other network in the last 40 years culminating with FOX's 10th all-time presentation of NFL's big game in Super Bowl LVII. The Super Wild Card Weekend opener between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 14, kicks off an unrivaled NFL postseason schedule that will see FOX become the first network since the 1982-83 season to present two Wild Card Playoff Games, two NFC Divisional Playoff Games, the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

4K Postseason Production

The entire FOX NFL postseason, including Super Bowl LVII, will be produced in High Dynamic Range (HDR) at 1080p and broadcast in 4K. This is the first time every game of the NFL Playoffs and the Super Bowl will be broadcast in 4K by one network. FOX NFL Playoff games and the Super Bowl will be available in 4K through several FOX Sports distributors, including Altice Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH Network, FuboTV, Verizon FIOS and YouTube TV.

FOX Deportes

FOX Deportes delivers leading Spanish-language coverage across the postseason with two Wild Card Games, two NFC Divisional Games, the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVII. Former NFL wide receiver Marco Martos and renowned play-by-play announcer Jorge Perez Navarro bring viewers the action of this weekend's Wild Card Games. Rodolfo Landeros, Giselle Zarur and Spanish-language television legend Jessi Losada helm studio coverage for both games. The complete FOX Deportes NFL Playoffs talent lineup will be announced prior to the Divisional Round.

FOX Sports App

In addition to television availability, broadcasts of all FOX NFL postseason games can be streamed digitally on the FOX Sports app and NFL digital properties.

In accordance with the league's scheduling policy, this year's FOX NFL Playoffs schedule is subject to change.

Read the full announcement here.

Fox Sports