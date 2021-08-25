Fox Television connects with Synamedia for ATSC 3.0 rollout in Orlando

ATLANTA & LONDON – Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced that Fox Television Stations has chosen its advanced technology solutions to support the rollout of its ATSC 3.0 deployment in the Orlando, Florida market. Together with partner Triveni Digital, Synamedia is helping enable Fox stations to launch new and better services, and generate new sources of revenue as business models evolve. In Orlando, the Fox owned and operated station WRBW will serve as the ATSC 3.0 lighthouse to host infrastructure from other participating stations as part of the ATSC 3.0 lighthouse model.

Fox will leverage Synamedia's ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Solution, featuring its virtual Digital Content Manager (virtualized DCM) which provides MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC encoding, transcoding, statistical multiplexing, splicing, advertisement insertion capabilities and more in an end-to-end fashion, from ingest to playout.

Fox is also using Synamedia's Media Edge Gateway ATSC 3.0 Receiver which delivers professional, broadcast quality signal reception for monitoring and acceptance testing of ATSC 3.0 signals. The end-to-end workflow is complemented with Triveni Digital providing their GuideBuilder XM Transport Encoder for ROUTE/MMTP encapsulation, signaling and EPG generation. The Broadcast Gateway is utilized for final transmission signal preparation.

Synamedia and Triveni Digital are managing incoming streams at the lighthouse station to help ensure that the delivery of high quality content, such as a live sports event in 4K, will not disrupt the overall market's bandwidth usage. Synamedia's 24/7/365 support will monitor the overall workflows from its Technical Assistance Center (TAC) in Atlanta.

