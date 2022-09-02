Former ViacomCBS exec Marc DeBevoise named CEO of Brightcove

BOSTON – Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the leading intelligent video streaming, monetization, and communications platform, has appointed Marc DeBevoise as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director. He will assume responsibilities on March 28, 2022. An accomplished media and technology business leader, Mr. DeBevoise will succeed Jeff Ray, who will retire from his role as CEO and Board Director.

DeBevoise brings over 20 years of experience in technology, media, direct-to-consumer, and streaming to Brightcove. He previously served as the Chief Digital Officer of ViacomCBS, CEO & President of CBS Interactive, and held leadership roles at Starz and NBCUniversal. In his roles at ViacomCBS, DeBevoise led the company's unified streaming, digital, and technology operations globally and was responsible for the company's direct-to-consumer streaming services, many of which he led the founding of, including Paramount+/CBS All Access, CBSN, and CBS Sports HQ.

As the architect of CBS's digital strategy, DeBevoise positioned the company as a leading multi-platform content company with a top 10 consumer Internet portfolio and a leadership position in ad-supported and subscription direct-to-consumer streaming. He also led the company's expansion in numerous other high-growth areas, including mobile and social video, programmatic and data-driven advertising, sports gambling, and gaming.

DeBevoise joins two-time technology Emmy award winner Brightcove following its naming as a leader in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe, and recent acquisitions of Wicket Labs, an audience insights company delivering user visibility into content and subscriber analytics, and HapYak, a best-in-class technology that easily incorporates interactivity into video. This announcement also comes as the company recently launched a groundbreaking, live and on-demand enterprise streaming communications platform, Brightcove CorpTV, and Brightcove Marketing Studio, a digital marketing solution that gives marketers across different functions the ability to find, use, and repurpose video content easily from their everyday martech systems.

