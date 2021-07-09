Former Sling TV exec Ingrid Mariotti joins Wurl

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, has named Ingrid Mariotti to the newly created role of Director of Business Development, Streamers. She is charged with optimizing current partnerships with video streaming platforms, as well as signing on new video streaming platforms for Wurl's distribution, monetization and advertising services. Mariotti reports to Wurl SVP of Worldwide Business Development Craig Heiting.

Ingrid Mariotti joins Wurl from Sling TV where she was Head of Business Development, overseeing the company's device partnership strategy and negotiating agreements with major streaming media companies. Before that, she was with Fusion Media Network, first as Senior Business Development Analyst and then as Director of Business Development. At Fusion, Mariotti helped build and optimize app distribution and content strategy, as well as international sales and licensing of Fusion's catalogue.

