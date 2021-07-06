Firstlight Media taps sales lead for Asia-Pacific region

TORONTO – Firstlight Media today announced that it is expanding its sales activity to meet growing demand in the Asia Pacific market, and has named Jim Vinh to lead sales for the region.

Vinh, who has spearheaded APAC sales for multiple video and advanced technology providers over the past dozen years, will shape solutions that leverage Firstlight Media's cloud-native platform for Tier 1 providers.

Prior to Firstlight Media, Vinh spent four years with IBM, for which he focused on APAC opportunities for the company's Watson Media, Intelligent Analytics, and AI & Cognitive Applications units. Previously he had held senior sales and business development positions with NAGRA and SeaChange International. Earlier in his career he was regional director, APAC for Witbe.

Firstlight Media's Gen5 architecture is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The Gen5 technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security.

Firstlight Media