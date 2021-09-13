Firstlight Media hires sales lead

TORONTO – Chris Drake, who has driven adoption of innovative streaming products for more than 20 years, will spearhead the industry's latest shift – to cloud-native platforms – as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Revenue for Firstlight Media.

Drake will lead Firstlight Media's global sales efforts to help Tier 1 content providers and distributors deploy world-class streaming and entertainment platforms built on the company's Gen5 architecture and deliver best-in-class user experiences, engagement and monetization. Gen5 enables rapid time-to-market for platforms that are scalable, extensible, agile and highly-performant, as well as future proofed to accommodate changes in technology or consumer demand.

Drake joins Firstlight Media from Verizon Media, where he has been global vice president, media and entertainment with responsibility for all aspects of the company's broadcast, media, sports and operator businesses. Previously, he had spent two years as vice president, business and corporate development with Telestream and 10 years with thePlatform and Comcast Technology Solutions, where he ultimately became vice president, business development and strategic sales. He began his sales career with streaming media pioneer Real Networks.

Firstlight Media's Gen5 architecture is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The Gen5 technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security.

