Firstlight Media hires head of sales for Americas region

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/19/2021
TORONTO – Firstlight Media today announced a major boost in its go-to-market capabilities with the addition of highly regarded digital media executive Anthony Busse as head of sales, Americas.

Busse will spearhead direct-to-consumer success for Tier 1 content providers and distributors using platforms built on cloud-native Gen5 architecture and will work with Firstlight Media's global sales team to address an industry-wide need for scalable, extensible, agile and highly-performant solutions. Busse joins Firstlight Media after more than a decade of sales and leadership achievement across the Verizon organization.

An eight-year veteran of Verizon Media Platform, Busse was a four-time winner of the company's President's Club Award and exceeded sales quotas for seven consecutive years. He most recently had served as director of sales, media and entertainment strategic accounts, North America, leading a team focused on the company's highest-value customers and prospects. During an 11-year career with Verizon Media Platform and Verizon Wireless he was promoted seven times.

Firstlight Media's Gen5 architecture is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The Gen5 technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security.

Firstlight Media

