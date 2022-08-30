Firstlight Media goes back to the future, rebrands as Quickplay

TORONTO, Canada – Firstlight Media, which catapulted from its Quickplay Media roots to the industry's first cloud-native and cloud-agnostic OTT platform, today announced that it is rebranding the company as Quickplay at a time of pivotal technology and business success.

The company will leverage the Quickplay name as it previews a new generation of cloud-native capabilities and announces major client wins around IBC 2022 next month in Amsterdam. The shift capitalizes on the instantaneous and lasting recognition of the Quickplay brand as emblematic of streaming innovation.

The new logo combines the existing flame icon with the Quickplay brand to signify the startup agility, technology innovation, and market momentum that have been hallmarks of the company over the past two years, while leveraging Quickplay's longstanding market awareness, pioneering leadership, and unparalleled track record as a trusted provider.

Read the full announcement here.

Quickplay