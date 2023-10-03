First smart TVs designed by Roku reach retail

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, announced the features and availability of its new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs. Available in 11 models ranging from 24" to 75" to fit any room or budget, Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku, underscoring the company's commitment to providing a best-in-class streaming experience at an accessible price. Beginning today, Roku Select and Plus Series TVs are available exclusively from Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com, while the new Roku Wireless Soundbar, offering a seamless wireless complement to Roku Select and Plus TVs, will be available exclusively at Best Buy stores and online later this month.

Building on Roku's TV streaming leadership and decades of experience, Roku Plus Series TVs deliver stunning picture quality, ultra-fast performance, and are loaded with enhanced features like automatic brightness, wireless sound expandability, Bluetooth Private Listening, Roku's Voice Remote Pro, and more. Coupled with Roku's industry-leading streaming platform, Roku Plus Series TVs are optimized to deliver a delightful streaming experience right out of the box.

Today, Roku also announced new platform features, including an OS 12 bringing users a more intuitive, personalized, and seamless streaming experience. Highlights include improvements and new channel partners across Live TV, Sports, content discovery, the Roku Mobile App, and more.

Availability

The Roku Select and Plus Series TVs are now available in Best Buy stores and online at BestBuy.com. For more information, please visit: https://www.roku.com/rokumadetvs

*based on hours streamed, Dec 2022, Hypothesis Group

