Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

FCC, NAB team on ATSC 3.0 transition

News Analysis

NAB Show, LAS VEGAS – The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) warned in January that the transition to ATSC 3.0, a new IP-based broadcast signaling standard, was "in peril" without more action from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC apparently heeded that call.

In conjunction with this week's NAB Show in Las Vegas, the FCC and NAB announced Monday a public-private initiative focused on completing the transition to ATSC 3.0. The standard, which carries the consumer brand of "NextGenTV," supports 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR), immersive audio, video-on-demand (VoD), advanced advertising and the potential to supply fixed and mobile broadband connectivity.

(Source: Advanced Television Systems Committee)
(Source: Advanced Television Systems Committee)

At the show, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel introduced the "Future of TV" initiative, which broadly sets a goal to identify a roadmap to transition to ATSC-based services in a way that is consumer-friendly.

"Today, we are announcing a public-private initiative, led by the National Association of Broadcasters, to help us work through outstanding challenges faced by industry and consumers," Rosenworcel said in her show speech. "This Future of Television initiative will gather industry, government, and public interest stakeholders to establish a roadmap for a transition to ATSC 3.0 that serves the public interest. A successful transition will provide for an orderly shift from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0 and will allow broadcasters to innovate while protecting consumers, especially those most vulnerable."

The new public-private initiative surfaces amid an ATSC 3.0 rollout that is available to about 60% of US markets today. It also enters the picture about five years after the FCC adopted rules to support a voluntary, market-by-market rollout of the new standard.

In addition to rollouts by US broadcasters, consumers need devices with ATSC 3.0 tuners, such as integrated TVs or standalone set-tops, to take advantage of the new offerings.

Transition-focused working groups on tap

Specific details about the Future of TV Initiative are sparse. But the plan includes the creation of working groups focused on issues such as backwards-compatibility with the legacy ATSC 1.0 standard (and its impact on consumers), the final conditions needed to complete the national transition to ATSC 3.0, and consideration of the post-transition regulatory landscape.

The FCC's work will also include the introduction of a notice of proposed rulemaking tied to ATSC 3.0, Rosenworcel said, according to TVNewsCheck.

In January, members of the NAB warned the FCC that "a stalled transition is threatening the future of the broadcast industry altogether" if the FCC doesn't do more to help speed it along. The NAB also asked the Commission to explore a plan that would "eventually end the wasteful dual transmission of both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0."

NAB argued then that more FCC support would help to ensure that the consumer electronics industry gets behind the new standard. In addition to low-cost ATSC 3.0 converters, several CE companies, including Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics and Hisense, now build and sell TV models that support the new standard.

ATSC 3.0 on the show floor

At this week's show, a booth dedicated to ATSC 3.0 was filled with demos of the technology. They included a 2.0 version of an application/software stack that supports feature-rich guide and user interface, the ability to start over TV programs already in progress and to deliver casual games such as Pac-Man.

(Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)
(Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)

Separately, Comcast and NBCU showed off how select accessibility features supported by ATSC 3.0, including enhanced audio descriptions for the blind or visually impaired, could be passed through to an X1 cable box with the same quality as the primary audio track.

(Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)
(Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)

ATSC 3.0 as an IP pipe

ATSC 3.0's potential as an IP pipe was also being touted this week. For example, Sinclair Broadcast Group announced it will use the new standard to "provide a wireless backbone for IP date delivery across the country" for use cases such as software updates for connected vehicles and IoT devices.

Tied into its goal of creating a "Data Distribution as a Service" (DDaaS) platform, Sinclair said it has established joint ventures and strategic relationships with select tech partners. Those include CAST.ERA, a joint venture with SK Telekom, and India's Saankhya Labs, which will contribute the broadcast core network and provide wireless technology for the new DDaaS platform.

Sinclair isn't alone. A startup called Peak3 is focusing on similar use cases for ATSC 3.0 as it explores the development of a national IoT network that taps into underutilized and unmonetized ATSC 3.0 spectrum.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Free Up Innovation with Multi-Vendor Open RAN Framework
WWT, not merely a Value-Added Reseller, but a full-service Technology Solutions Provider
The Top 4 Telecom Trends To Watch Out For In 2023
Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
Greener Networks Made Possible by Coherent Innovations
Coherent Routing: A rapid evolution to IP/Optical convergence
Battle of the bands. Get more fiber capacity using more spectrum.
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experience
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE