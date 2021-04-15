Facebook Watch TV app launches on Vewd

OSLO, Norway – Vewd, the leading provider of OTT solutions globally, today announced that the Facebook Watch TV app is now available for Vewd-enabled smart TVs and set-top boxes worldwide. Now, Vewd-enabled smart TV users can effortlessly discover and watch videos they love based on their interests and social connections on Facebook.

With nearly 40 million Vewd-enabled TVs, set-top boxes, game consoles, and cars shipping each year, and over 350 million connected TV devices enabled to date, Vewd offers the largest, independent connected TV ecosystem, enabling content owners to scale distribution, expand viewership and increase revenue.

Facebook Watch includes popular shows like Red Table Talk, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, STEVE on Watch and Peace of Mind with Taraji; as well as the latest trending videos, live gaming streams, music videos and more. Beginning today, device manufacturers can add the app globally, either in the Vewd App Store or integrated into the Vewd OS user experience.

