E.W. Scripps agrees to broadcast Vegas Golden Knights games

LAS VEGAS and CINCINNATI – The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports have signed a multi-year agreement to bring all locally broadcast Golden Knights games for free to residents of Nevada and surrounding states within the team's broadcast territory.

The agreement allows The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) to televise all non-nationally exclusive Golden Knights games with full distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television. Financial terms are not being disclosed. The deal has obtained the necessary approvals from the National Hockey League.

Scripps will air Golden Knights games on its local station KMCC-TV, which is currently airing programming from ION, Scripps' national entertainment network. ION programming will continue to be available to Nevadans over-the-air, on pay-TV and on connected TV platforms through a move to another Las Vegas broadcast channel.

The Golden Knights are the first professional sports team to reach a deal with Scripps Sports, which launched in December. It is the second deal Scripps has announced in the past 15 days. The first was an agreement with the WNBA, announced April 20, to televise games on ION on Friday nights during the regular season starting May 26.

