Evolution Digital and OpenSync team on first Android TV set-top integration

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Today at the OpenSync Summit, Evolution Digital announced that its EVO FORCE 1 set-top box (STB), powered by Android TV, has been integrated with OpenSync, the fastest growing open-source framework for the home network. This integration brings intelligent Wi-Fi statistics, network insights and diagnostics from Plume's Frontline™ back-office tool. EVO FORCE 1 is the first Android TV STB to make the OpenSync framework available.

Through Evolution Digital's eDM Android TV management platform, Communications Service Providers (CSPs) can take advantage of device management, analytics and control actions. Now, via OpenSync, operators can get deeper, real-time insight into the wireless access network and how the box and applications perform from a streaming perspective. With Plume's SaaS Experience Platform that leverages OpenSync, service providers have access to intelligent and remote support tools that enable them to reduce unnecessary OPEX costs spent via truck rolls and customer care center calls.

In the coming months, EVO FORCE 1 will undergo further OpenSync enhancements and expansion of capabilities to unlock further features including mesh extender functionalities to reduce the amount of customer premise equipment in the home, zero-touch onboarding for seamless network self-install, as well as advanced functionalities including Plume's Guard cyber security service and advanced user and parental controls.

