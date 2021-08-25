Evoca picks CommScope for Android TV box equipped with ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 tuners

HICKORY, NC – CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has been selected by Evoca to provide their subscribers with the latest generation of set-top solutions powered by Android TV with integrated dual multimode ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 tuners, marking one of the first times this technology combination is being made available for general consumer use.

CommScope's new VIP7802-ATSC will be called Pilot by Evoca and allow the service provider to leverage its broadcast network and deliver a rich TV user experience to its customers in the United States.

ATSC 3.0 technology is built on the same internet protocols as today's popular streaming media platforms. It is designed to bring together over-the-air with over-the-top (OTT) content. Beginning Q1 2022, Pilot will be deployed to new subscribers on Evoca's converged broadcast-broadband platform. Pilot is the next generation of set-top solutions from CommScope that can broadcast TV services while seamlessly connecting to the internet, providing OTT streaming services and on-demand content.

According to Todd Achilles, President and CEO, Evoca, his company harnesses the power of Next Gen TV to provide subscribers unmatched audio and video clarity and a variety of quality, must-watch TV programming. The service includes a growing lineup of high-quality, high-definition broadcast programming, including the only broadcast 4K channel in the US, as well as some of the most popular video-on-demand programming and apps, for less than $50 per month.

In addition to deploying the Pilot set-top box in Evoca markets in early 2022, Evoca will offer the Pilot to partner broadcasters and others in ATSC 3.0 markets nationwide.

