Evergent nets JCOM deal

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced a new partnership with JCOM Corporation, Japan's largest multiple system operator (MSO) in the cable television and programming distribution business. Together the two companies will develop a new Digital Art B2B subscription service, JCOM Smart Art Frame, delivering contemporary art, landscape photography and historic masterpieces to dedicated displays in public spaces throughout Japan.

In developing and deploying subscription lifecycle and agile monetization products throughout the world, Evergent consistently demonstrates its ability to take on new and complex challenges without hesitation. The company's strategic partnership with JCOM represents the first step into facilitating a new revenue stream, deploying smart art displays in public spaces to encourage public enrichment, communication and creativity. Built for extreme scale and high reliability, Evergent's subscription management and agile monetization services will ensure efficient, dependable and flexible deployment to customers throughout Japan.

