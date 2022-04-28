Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Eurobites: UK turns screw on streaming services

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/28/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: European Commission approves Italy's state aid for 5G rollout; BT decides BT brand is for business, and losers; Spotify adds more ears.

  • The UK government has published a white paper heralding the introduction of new laws that will, among other things, bring video-on-demand (VoD) services from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime under UK jurisdiction and subject to a new code similar to that governing the output of the country's public service broadcasters. The stated aim is to protect viewers of VoD services from "harmful material," such as "unchallenged health claims." The white paper also sets out measures that, the government says, will offer "greater freedom and flexibility" to public service obligations, effectively levelling the playing field between them and their VoD rivals. One public service broadcaster, Channel 4, is also to be moved out of public ownership, a move that has already attracted much criticism from the media industry and elsewhere.

  • The European Commission has approved a publicly funded €2 billion (US$2.1 billion) scheme in Italy to support the rollout of 5G networks. The scheme, which will run until 2026, will be entirely funded through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF'), and will take the form of direct grants to communications service providers for the deployment of backhaul networks and basestations to provide 5G services offering speeds of at least 150 Mbit/s download and 30 Mbit/s upload in those areas of Italy which, by 2026, will not be served by networks offering download speeds above 30 Mbit/s. In a statement on the matter, the Commission said it found that the measure was "necessary and proportionate to address market failures, namely the absence of current or planned mobile networks that would adequately address end-users' needs." It also maintained that the scheme had "sufficient safeguards to ensure that undue distortions of competition are limited and that the aid does not adversely affect trading conditions contrary to the common interest."

  • BT appears to have decided that, for the consumer at least, "BT" as a brand has had its day and that if the future is to be bright, the future has to be EE – which until now has been regarded largely as BT's mobile sub-brand. According to a blog by Marc Allera, CEO – for the moment at least – of the BT Consumer unit, since EE launched in 2012, it has "captured the hearts of customers across all demographics." (To which the only appropriate response is: "steady there.") The BT brand will still be used, but only for the old fuddy-duddy customers who still use landlines or have BT's standalone broadband. And BT Sport, its pay-TV channel, will still be a thing. When the EE brand was first introduced, as "Everything Everywhere," it was widely panned. Funny old world. For the businessy bits of the BT empire, namely Enterprise and Global, BT will continue to be the flagship brand.

    The BT logo still features on the company's shopfronts – but for how much longer? (Photo by Paul Rainford)
    The BT logo still features on the company's shopfronts – but for how much longer?
    (Photo by Paul Rainford)

  • Six telcos – namely Bouygues Telecom, Cellnex, KPN, MTN, Telefónica and WindTre – have formed an alliance that they hope will somehow share the burden of discovering and encouraging startups that might might be able to boost their business, particularly on the 5G front. Called "Alaian" (anyone know why?), the alliance says that those chosen to take part in its technology incubator scheme will benefit from the telcos' knowledge of the various markets they serve, as well as gaining access to their network of contacts. Any startups that are interested in taking part should click on this link.

  • First-quarter operating income at Swisscom rose 6.4% year-on-year, to 549 million Swiss francs ($564.3 million), on revenue that fell 1.2%, to CHF2.76 billion ($2.83 billion), with the usual suspects of "ongoing competition" and "price pressures" cited as culprits by the operator. One bright spot was Fastweb, Swisscom's Italian broadband subsidiary, which saw revenue grow by 2.4% year-on-year, to €14 million ($14.7 million). CEO Urs Schaeppi described his company's performance as "pleasing," though he admitted that the situation regarding Swisscom's fiber rollout was challenging – a situation that ongoing talks with the country's Competition Commission were intended to resolve.

  • Four UK digital watchdogs – the Competition and Markets Authority, Financial Conduct Authority, Information Commissioner’s Office and Ofcom – have joined forces as the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) to invite to invite views on what more is needed from regulators to tackle the thorny issue of algorithmic processing and how it is used. Such sneaky algorithmic wizardry, say the watchdogs, "can introduce or amplify harmful biases that lead to discriminatory decisions or unfair outcomes that reinforce inequalities." They can also "be used to mislead consumers and distort competition." The DRCF has set out its workplan for the year ahead, which, among other aims, seeks to protect children online and promote competition and privacy in online advertising.

  • Sweden-based Spotify continues to reach more ears, its first-quarter results showing a 19% rise in subscribers overall, to 422 million "monthly active users," though the "premium" (paying) subset of subscribers only inched up 1%, to 182 million users. Total revenue rose 24% year-on-year, to €2.66 billion ($2.79 billion), though there was a quarter-on-quarter fall of 1%, partly explained by the suspension of its services in Russia.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Next-Generation Network Planning
    Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
    Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
    Blog: Want to Monetize 5G? Start with Dynamic and Federated Inventory
    Blog: The road to 5G network slicing begins with automation
    Driving 5G Monetization with End-to-End Network Slicing
    Aberdeen Report: Customer Operations in Telecommunications
    TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Big 5G Event
    May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
    April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
    April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
    May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
    May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
    May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
    May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
    Huawei iMaster NCE-IP Launches Path Computing Element, Embarking on IP Network Automation By Huawei
    China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
    ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
    When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
    Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE