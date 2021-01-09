Eurobites: UK considers VoD content clampdown

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sparkle goes green in Greece; Colt lays fiber in the Channel Tunnel; Google appeals French fine.

The UK government has opened a consultation on whether it needs to legislate to better protect audiences from potentially harmful content carried on video-on-demand (VoD) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. As things stand, "linear" broadcasters such as the BBC must work within a raft of regulations that don't currently apply to the VoD giants – for example, they are not subject to the Broadcasting Code laid down by UK communications regulator Ofcom, which sets out standards for content including harmful or offensive material. According to a government press release, the fact that the UK has left the EU means that "there is an opportunity to create regulation suited to UK viewers that goes beyond the minimum standards as set out in EU regulation under the revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive." The latest figures from Ofcom reveal that 75% of UK households say that they have used a subscription VoD service.

Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia (TIM), says it has opened the first "green" data center in Greece. Metamorfosis II, located in Athens, encompasses an area of about 6,000 square meters, with a maximum capacity of 700 racks and 7.7 MW of total power. Like its other three Greek data centers, this facility is integrated with Nibble, Sparkle's pan-Mediterranean optical network, and with Sparkle's Tier 1 global backbone Seabone, to deliver high-speed connectivity services as well as access to major cloud providers.

MDS Global, which promises "BSS-as-a-Service," and UK MVNO iD Mobile have signed a new, "direct" contract. MDS will supply its Cloud Monetisation Platform, which underpins iD Mobile's VNOnDemand offering. Launched in 2015, iD Mobile now has more than 1 million subscribers.

Colt Technology Services and Getlink have signed a 25-year agreement to install and operate a new fiber-optic network through the Channel Tunnel, which connects the UK to France. The link will boast a transfer capacity of several terabits per second per fiber pair. Colt will carry out the installation and operation of the IQ Network in accordance with the Channel Tunnel's safety and security regulations, while Getlink will be responsible for maintenance. Colt IQ is a 100Gbit/s high-bandwidth and low-latency network that connects over 900 data centers and over 29,000 on-net buildings globally.

Quelle surprise! Google is to appeal against the €500 million (US$591 million) fine imposed on it by France's antitrust authority for what was seen as a refusal to cooperate properly with the country's traditional news publishers over the regurgitation of their content on the search giant's platform. As Reuters reports, Google whinged: "We disagree with a number of legal elements, and believe that the fine is disproportionate to our efforts to reach an agreement and comply with the new law."

SES has launched a new streaming app in Germany, HD+ ToGo, which will allow iOS and Android devices to access to the more than 50 HD channels on its satellite-based HD+ platform.