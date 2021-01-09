Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Eurobites: UK considers VoD content clampdown

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/1/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sparkle goes green in Greece; Colt lays fiber in the Channel Tunnel; Google appeals French fine.

  • The UK government has opened a consultation on whether it needs to legislate to better protect audiences from potentially harmful content carried on video-on-demand (VoD) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. As things stand, "linear" broadcasters such as the BBC must work within a raft of regulations that don't currently apply to the VoD giants – for example, they are not subject to the Broadcasting Code laid down by UK communications regulator Ofcom, which sets out standards for content including harmful or offensive material. According to a government press release, the fact that the UK has left the EU means that "there is an opportunity to create regulation suited to UK viewers that goes beyond the minimum standards as set out in EU regulation under the revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive." The latest figures from Ofcom reveal that 75% of UK households say that they have used a subscription VoD service.

  • Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia (TIM), says it has opened the first "green" data center in Greece. Metamorfosis II, located in Athens, encompasses an area of about 6,000 square meters, with a maximum capacity of 700 racks and 7.7 MW of total power. Like its other three Greek data centers, this facility is integrated with Nibble, Sparkle's pan-Mediterranean optical network, and with Sparkle's Tier 1 global backbone Seabone, to deliver high-speed connectivity services as well as access to major cloud providers.

  • MDS Global, which promises "BSS-as-a-Service," and UK MVNO iD Mobile have signed a new, "direct" contract. MDS will supply its Cloud Monetisation Platform, which underpins iD Mobile's VNOnDemand offering. Launched in 2015, iD Mobile now has more than 1 million subscribers.

  • Colt Technology Services and Getlink have signed a 25-year agreement to install and operate a new fiber-optic network through the Channel Tunnel, which connects the UK to France. The link will boast a transfer capacity of several terabits per second per fiber pair. Colt will carry out the installation and operation of the IQ Network in accordance with the Channel Tunnel's safety and security regulations, while Getlink will be responsible for maintenance. Colt IQ is a 100Gbit/s high-bandwidth and low-latency network that connects over 900 data centers and over 29,000 on-net buildings globally.

  • Quelle surprise! Google is to appeal against the €500 million (US$591 million) fine imposed on it by France's antitrust authority for what was seen as a refusal to cooperate properly with the country's traditional news publishers over the regurgitation of their content on the search giant's platform. As Reuters reports, Google whinged: "We disagree with a number of legal elements, and believe that the fine is disproportionate to our efforts to reach an agreement and comply with the new law."

  • SES has launched a new streaming app in Germany, HD+ ToGo, which will allow iOS and Android devices to access to the more than 50 HD channels on its satellite-based HD+ platform.

  • MLL Telecom has landed a second fiber contract with public authorities in Essex, UK. Phase Two of the South Essex Local Full Fibre Network will expand the initial 130km of fiber infrastructure to over 200km, with a further 100 connections added to the 129 already supplied.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    A Bottom-Up Approach to 5G Network Slicing Security in User Equipment
    Why ROADM architectures make sense for your DCI network
    Digital sustainability: calculating the green impact of coherent technology innovations
    Helping the planet and driving better economics, one 400ZR plug at a time
    The Business Value of AI in Zero-Touch Network Monitoring
    M1 digitalises business with Blue Planet Automation to deliver lightning-fast experiences to their customers
    Case Study: Blue Planet Inventory transforms operations at a major CSP
    Whitepaper: Intelligent Automation: Accelerating Digital Transformation and Improving Customer Experience
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
    September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
    September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
    September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
    September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
    September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
    September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
    Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
    Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
    Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
    5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
    Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE