Video/Media

Eurobites: Sports streamer DAZN adds Eleven to the team

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/27/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sky launches new streaming option; Proximus goes a-slicing in Belgium; Nokia, Du combine on carrier aggregation.

  • DAZN, the London-based sports streaming service, has agreed to buy rival Eleven Sports. The deal, assuming it goes through, will give DAZN the content rights to action from the top soccer leagues in Portugal and Belgium, as well as a foothold in Taiwan and other Southeast Asian countries where Eleven has a presence. Also included in the transaction is Team Whistle, Eleven's fan-engagement social media arm. According to DAZN, the deal brings an additional $300 million or so to its annual revenues. The founder of Eleven, Andrea Radrizzani, will join DAZN's board on completion of the deal. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

    (Source: Radharc Images/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Radharc Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Pay-TV giant Sky is launching Sky Stream, which is essentially a way of accessing the Sky Glass streaming platform without having to shell out for a dedicated Sky Glass TV or indeed have a Sky satellite dish. The Sky Glass device – which was previously referred to as a "puck" – plugs into the HMDI slot of a customer's existing TV and works off the household Wi-Fi. Packages, which offer a combination of Sky's entry-level TV fare and Netflix Basic, start at £26 (US$28) a month. Customers can also add on Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport for a price, as well as accessing Apple TV+, Amazon Prime and Disney+ if they are already subscribers to those services.

  • Belgian operator Proximus is trumpeting what it claims is a first in the country: the creation of two different 5G network "slices" on a single device. The device in question was the Oppo X5 Find Pro and the test, at the Proximus 5G lab in Brussels, was carried out in partnership with Ericsson.

  • More trumpet-tooting: Nokia, UAE-based operator Du and MediaTek say they have successfully achieved carrier aggregation by combining spectrum used by three Time Division Duplex (TDD) carriers. During the test, a data speed of 4.52 Gbit/s was reached. The trial was conducted using Nokia's commercial AirScale baseband and massive MIMO products, powered by its ReefShark chipset, as well as pre-commercial software running on Du's live network. MediaTek provided its 5G mobile platform.

  • Telefónica and HPE unit Aruba are collaborating on a managed network and cybersecurity service that it hopes will protect people's devices in the brave new world of hybrid working. The new service will combine the capabilities of HPE Aruba's EdgeConnect offering with Telefónica Tech's experience in managing network and security products.

  • Rutland, the tiny English county previously best known as the home of The Rutles, is fast becoming infamous for cable theft. Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of BT, reports that criminals have struck on a number of occasions throughout the county, leaving hundreds of people without working telephone lines, though broadband services were left unscathed. Engineers have had to replace around 9km of stolen cable, as well as repairing the damage caused by its theft.

  • The UK may fine the company behind video-sharing platform TikTok £27 million ($29.1 million) for failing to protect children's privacy, Reuters reports. An investigation by the Information Commissioner's Office found that TikTok could have processed the data of children under the age of 13 without appropriate parental consent, among other shortcomings. The regulator has issued TikTok with a "notice of intent."

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

