Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen BroadbandBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Eurobites: It's a Netflix password free-for-all in Spain – report

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/26/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: IoT consolidation in Denmark; Etisalat revenue up, but EBITDA down; Airtel gets mobile banking green light in Nigeria.

  • When it comes to sharing Netflix account passwords with other households, Spaniards rule the European roost. That's one of the findings from a new study from Digital i, which collected and analyzed viewing data from Spain, Germany, France, Italy and UK. Nearly half (47%) of Spanish households shared their passwords with other households, with Germans (on 42%) not far behind. Brits, meanwhile are comparative streaming goody-goodys, with only 27% giving friends and family free access to Bridgerton and the like. However, Digital i admits that measuring password-sharing is difficult as folk are understandably reluctant to own up to such terms-and-conditions-busting activity. Password-sharing was cited by Netflix as one of the reasons for its surprising first-quarter figures, which showed its first serious subscriber loss in years – more than 200,000 globally. (See Netflix shares plummet 25% amid loss of 200K subs, slowing revenues and Netflix is in crisis as streaming hits the buffers.)

  • Copenhagen-based JT IoT is to acquire fellow Danish Internet of Things specialist NextM2M. According to a statement, NextM2M will be integrated into the JT IoT core networks to boost the IoT capabilities of the company. NextM2M claims more than 130 global customers in over 60 countries, Vodafone among them. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

  • Etisalat Group saw revenue inch up 0.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, to 13.3 billion Emirati Dirham (US$3.6 billion), though EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) fell 0.5%, to AED 6.8 billion ($1.8 billion). Group subscribers reached 159 million during the period, representing an increase of 2% over the same period last year. Etisalat Group has recently rebranded as "e&." Like that's going to catch on…

  • Airtel Africa has been granted a "full super agent license" by the Central Bank of Nigeria, meaning that is able to create an agency network that can service the needs of customers of licensed Nigerian banks, payment service banks and licensed mobile money operators.

  • A new report from French communications regulator Arcep reveals that in 2020 mobile phones sold directly by operators accounted for just 38% of total handset sales in France, while refurbished handsets accounted for 13% of the total 21.4 million phones sold. The report, "Achieving Digital Sustainability," also found that the four main French operators are steadily decreasing their greenhouse gas emissions, reaching 362,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2020.

  • Telecom Italia's subsea fiber cables have been used for the first time in Italy to detect seismic events. The trial of the technology was carried out in the waters off Sicily for around one month using the section of fiber linking the Telecom Italia power station on Vulcano, one of the Aeolian Islands, to Milazzo in northern Sicily, which stretches over a distance of around 50km on the seabed. Now for the science part: The DAS (distributed acoustic sensing) device installed at the power station sends pulses of light into the fiber and records the backscattered signal influenced by dynamic strain variations. By analyzing this, apparently, it is possible to detect seismic shudders remotely.

  • Vodafone UK and its charity partner, the Trussell Trust, are reporting increased demand for free connectivity as the cost-of-living crisis in the UK deepens. The partnership between the two organizations, which launched a year ago, provides free connectivity to people who are receiving support from Trussell Trust food banks, which provide free food to qualifying families and indviduals. The video below explains how the partnership works.

  • And for those with arguably too much money to spare to spend on their connectivity, UK operator EE is to start offering augmented reality glasses from Nreal to its customers with 5G phones. Nreal Air allows customers to mirror their phone screen and project their mobile experience onto a 130-inch HD virtual display.

    This guy is living the Nreal dream, or at least an artist's impression of it. (Source: EE)
    This guy is living the Nreal dream, or at least an artist's impression of it.
    (Source: EE)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Next-Generation Network Planning
    Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
    Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
    Blog: Want to Monetize 5G? Start with Dynamic and Federated Inventory
    Blog: The road to 5G network slicing begins with automation
    Driving 5G Monetization with End-to-End Network Slicing
    Aberdeen Report: Customer Operations in Telecommunications
    TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
    April 26-27, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Big 5G Event
    May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
    April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
    April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
    April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
    May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
    May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
    May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
    May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By
    China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
    ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
    When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
    China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By
    Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE