Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Eurobites: Has French Netflix challenge run out of road?

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/5/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom and Telefónica go roaming on the edge; it's showtime for SkyShowtime; Iskratel merges with S&T Slovenija.

  • A merger between two French TV companies that has been widely interpreted as a response to the challenge posed by streaming services such as Netflix is looking increasingly in doubt, according to a Bloomberg report. Representatives of the two companies involved, Television Francaise 1 SA and Groupe M6, are due to defend their proposals this week in front of the French competition authority, which has already raised advertising-related concerns about the deal. A final decision is due by October 17.

  • Deutsche Telekom and Telefónica say they have successfully implemented a proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstration of a low-latency data roaming connection between Germany and Spain. The PoC centered on a holographic communication "use case" and exploited an edge computing set-up called a "data roaming regional breakout instance" to which the German roamer in Spain is attached instead of the traditional attachment to the data roaming gateway in Germany.

  • SkyShowtime, a joint streaming service venture between Comcast and Paramount Global, is to launch on September 20 in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden before expanding to the Netherlands later this year and into Spain, Portugal and Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) in the first quarter of 2023. The service, powered by the Peacock platform, will feature exclusive television premieres of first-run films from Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures, amongst other content. It will be available direct-to-consumer via the SkyShowtime app across Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices and through the website www.skyshowtime.com.

  • Slovenia-based Iskratel has merged with S&T Slovenija to form S&T Iskratel. The new company, which forms part of Austria's Kontron group, will be led by two managing directors, Sašo Berger and Robert Kuzmič.

  • UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 is offering its customers a Wi-Fi guarantee, promising them minimum download speeds of 20 Mbit/s in every room of their home or £100 credit back. The guarantee is included at no extra cost for those on Gig1 and Volt bundles, though customers on M50 to M500 Fibre packages (without Volt) will have to fork out £8 a month for it. Initially, customers whose broadband is limping along at speeds of less than 20 Mbit/s will be offered up to three mesh Wi-Fi "pods" to help speed things up, but if that doesn't work the £100 payment is theirs.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
    Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
    Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
    Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
    White Paper: Operators Embrace Virtualised, Open Networks with Agile Automation to Meet Future Demands
    Poster: How Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) makes driving safer and MORE EFFICIENT
    Poster: 5G brings smart factories to a new level
    White Paper: Interactivity Test
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Leading Lights 2022
    September 13, 2022,
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
    Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
    September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
    September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
    September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
    September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
    September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
    September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
    September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
    September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
    September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
    September 27, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
    September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
    Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
    42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
    42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
    Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
    AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE