Eurobites: Facebook's smart glasses trigger privacy fears in Italy – report

Italian authorities are reportedly chasing Facebook for more information about its latest smart glasses, announced last week in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica. According to a Reuters report, Garante, the Italian watchdog, is worried about compliance with privacy laws, especially when it comes to children. Fear seems to mirror that about smart speakers such as Amazon's Alexa products – dubbed smart microphones by critics who say they allow the tech giant to snoop on conversations in people's homes. Camera technology installed in smart glasses would conceivably upload data to Facebook and other providers, prompting the same anxiety about abuse of personal data.
Brewery group Asahi Europe has chosen Deutsche Telekom for a global SD-WAN service that will apparently replace older MPLS services it had been using for corporate communications. The deal covers about 200 sites and will cover the provision of managed and security services. Deutsche Telekom was already an infrastructure partner for Asahi, having offered managed services to the company since 2014. Its latest contract extends the partnership between the firms for another five years.
BT has been carrying out trials of a technology called Quantum Key Distribution at its research facility in Ipswich. The trials are based on products developed by Lumenisity, a Southampton University spin-off, and could feasibly improve network security and boost bandwidth for more advanced communications. The system uses hollow core fiber cable that replaces the solid glass used in most optical networks with air. The effect, says BT, is less interference and improved performance.
South Africa's MTN has turned to Nokia for some new "cloud-native" products it says will support the subsequent introduction of 5G services. The cloud infrastructure and IMS tools should initially help MTN to provide voice services over broadband, WiFi and 4G networks, but they would ultimately allow voice to run on 5G as well. The deal represents new business and a market share gain for Nokia, claimed the Finnish vendor in its statement.
