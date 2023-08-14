Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Eurobites: DAZN agrees soccer French soccer deal with Canal+

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: SoftBank eyes Vision Fund 1's stake in Arm; Liquid Intelligent Technologies plans new metro ring in Botswana; Ericsson ditches plastic packaging.

  • Sports streaming company DAZN has struck a deal with Canal+, the French pay-TV operator, to show soccer matches from France's Ligue 1. DAZN's French subscribers will be able to access what are deemed Ligue 1's top two matches per week throughout the season on Canal+ Ligue 1, without having to subscribe to any other service. DAZN is also launching a linear channel, DAZN 1, which will be bundled with Canal+, reaching 1.2 million subscribers and providing access to the UEFA Women's Champions League, the Belgian Juliper Pro League and some boxing/combat match-ups.

    DAZN's French subscribers will be able to access Ligue 1's top two matches per week throughout the season on Canal+ Ligue 1 (Source: Radharc Images/Alamy Stock Photo)
    DAZN's French subscribers will be able to access Ligue 1's top two matches per week throughout the season on Canal+ Ligue 1
    (Source: Radharc Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Japan's SoftBank is in discussions to acquire the 25% stake in chip design company Arm that it doesn't already own, according to a Reuters report. The stake is currently in the hands of Vision Fund 1 (VF1), a $100 billion investment fund it set up in 2017 and which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, among others. The move is thought to have been prompted by Arm's impending IPO on the US stock market: If the proposed deal goes ahead, investors in VF1 would receive an instant windfall, says the report. (See As SoftBank preps IPO, Boris tries to Arm the FTSE.)

  • Liquid Intelligent Technologies is launching a new metro ring in Gaborone, the capital city of Botswana. The project is being rolled out in two phases and aims to benefit hundreds of businesses in its initial phase, with further connections planned for phase two.

  • Ericsson is trialing new wood fiber-based packaging materials for its Remote Radio products with Deutsche Telekom and Swisscom as part of a drive to reduce its environmental impact. The new inserts are fully recyclable and reduce the total plastic content of the packaging from 20% to less than 1% – the remaining plastic being the tape used to seal the outer package.

  • Sweden's Sivers Wireless has landed a $425,000 development contract with an unnamed satellite communications network provider to develop and prototype electronically-steerable flat-panel phased-arrays for ground terminals to communicate with their satellite network. The panels will feature Sivers' Ka-band beamformer ICs (integrated circuits).

  • IoT Squared, the joint venture created a year ago between Saudi Telecom Company and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is to acquire 100% of Machinestalk, a provider of IoT technology.

  • Manx Telecom, the largest telco on the Isle of Man, has upgraded its Cerillion-supplied business support system with the vendor's latest, open standards-based version of the software.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    How You Can Scale for Growth and Deliver an Exceptional Subscriber Experience
    How Broadband Service Providers Can Become the Catalyst for Small Business Growth
    How To Make Your Broadband Operations a Subscriber Experience Differentiator - Embrace Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning
    The Simplified Network - How to Deliver the New Era of Broadband Services
    How 5G, MEC, and Private Networks Enable Industrial Transformation
    Opening the Path Forward for Communications Service Providers
    Dell Technologies and T-Mobile: Building Solutions at the Edge
    Simplifying your move to a telco cloud with Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks for Red Hat
    Educational Resources Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
    ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
    XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
    Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
    Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
    August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
    August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
    August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
    August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
    September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
    September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
    September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
    September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE