"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Eurobites: BT and Discovery look at TV sport tie-up

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 12/6/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MTN introduces vaccine mandate; Vivendi/TIM latest; Open Fiber's management reshuffle.

  • BT is in talks with US media giant Discovery regarding a possible TV joint venture that, if it were to go ahead, would scupper the proposed sale of BT Sport to DAZN, the rapidly expanding sports streaming company. According to the Financial Times (paywall applies), the DAZN deal has begun to founder, and BT bigwigs are beginning to look more kindly on an alternative TV tie-up. Discovery, as the owner of Eurosport, already has a TV presence in millions of UK homes. (See BT Sport sale would aid fiber rather than football focus and TIM scores with DAZN in revised guidance, but sees EBITDA wall breached.)

  • South Africa's MTN isn't messing about: As from January, the operator will require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of service, unless they have "certain clearly defined grounds" for refusing the jab. MTN has also criticized the latest travel bans on passenger from African countries, dismissing them as "not based on science." According to MTN, the latest data shows that only 7% of Africans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • On a less contentious note, MTN has begun building new headquarters for its Côte d'Ivoire subsidiary and started a local trial of 5G services in Abidjan, the capital of the West African nation. The two developments were indicative of MTN's long-term commitment to Côte d'Ivoire, said MTN Group Chairman Mcebisi Jonas.

  • French media group Vivendi, which is the major shareholder in Telecom Italia (TIM), has told Reuters that it would be open to the idea of the Italian government taking control of TIM's fixed-line network. The statement – which suggests an apparent change of heart by Vivendi – comes as TIM's shareholders prepare to evaluate a $12.2 billion takeover bid put forward by US private equity fund KKR. (See Telecom Italia faces $12.2B privatization bid from KKR, Eurobites: Private equity rivals consider joint bid for TIM – sources and Telecom Italia CEO quits as KKR circles.)

  • In related territory, Open Fiber, TIM's state-backed rival, has announced a new board of directors that sees its current general manager, Mario Rossetti, being made CEO and Barbara Marinali being made chairwoman.

  • Nokia is deploying a 5G private network for a Volkswagen pilot project in Wolfburg, Germany. The campus will use Nokia's Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) offering to trial new smart-factory applications.

  • Deutsche Telekom is incorporating Adobe Sign software into its cloud portal, allowing small and midsized companies to manage, send and archive legally signed documents without ever printing them out. Companies will have to pay €249 ($281) per year per user, and there is a cap of 150 transactions.

  • BT's network research director, Paul Crane, is joining the UK's University of Surrey as a visiting professor. His brief is to help identify and develop collaborative research opportunities with BT and other industry partners and advise on the relevance of current research themes to emerging industry needs. He will also provide careers advice to postgraduate students and support the university's 5G/6G work.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey
    Heavy Reading Report - The Journey to Cloud Native
    IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
    The State of Fixed-Mobile Convergence
    Blog: How Telefónica is evolving its OSS to support network automation
    Blog: The benefits of Edge Computing
    Scalable, cloud-native 5G open RAN is now a reality
    Using AIOps solutions in the telecoms industry: a market assessment
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
    December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
    December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
    December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
    December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
    December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
    December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
    December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
    XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
    Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
    Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
    Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
    Why subscription media services don't have to accept churn as a fact of life By Vijay Sajja, Evergent
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE