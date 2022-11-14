Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Eurobites: Arqiva, MainStreaming team up for broadcast-grade video streaming

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange launches 5G in Botswana; cybersecurity dealmaking; A1 Austria gets rid of in-store paperwork.

  • UK towers company Arqiva has teamed up with MainStreaming, an Italy-based CDN specialist, to jointly offer distribution services for the broadcast-grade media streaming market. The two firms believe that existing distribution networks don't cut the mustard when it comes to streaming and leave an unhealthily large carbon footprint on the planet; their coming together will address these issues, they claim.

  • Orange is launching its first African commercial 5G network, in Botswana. The network will be available in greater Gaborone and Francistown, initially covering 30% of the population. Orange hopes that the introduction of the technology will spur the creation of new healthcare, education and security services in the country. Orange Botswana has already partnered with MRI Botswana to create a "connected ambulance" project that will allow doctors to guide paramedics through life-saving procedures on their way to hospitals. See this story on our sister site, Connecting Africa, for more details.

  • Orange's cybersecurity unit, Orange Cyberdefense, has acquired two Swiss cybersecurity outfits, SCRT and Telsys. The two companies are connected and have their common headquarters in Morges, near Lausanne, employing around 100 people. Orange Cyberdefense is on a mission to rule the European cybersecurity roost, having already acquired SecureLink and SecureData in 2019. It now has a presence in nine European countries.

  • In Spain, where Orange Cyberdefense doesn't yet have a presence, Telefónica's IT services arm, Telefónica Tech, has signed a cybersecurity agreement with Qualys which will see Qualys' cloud platform and applications being integrated into Telefónica Tech's range of managed security services for Spain and Portugal.

  • A1 Austria claims it's the first operator in Europe to digitalize its entire in-store payment process and dispense with printed invoice receipts altogether. It's joined forces with Warrify, a software startup based at A1's campus, to set up the fully digital system.

  • Poland's Comarch has signed a deal with Itochu Techno-Solutions of Japan. The pair hope to offer "tailored solutions" to the telecom market, specifically in areas such as order fulfillment, assurance and service monitoring software.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
    Take cable to the open cloud
    Telco, media and entertainment, and training and certification
    Kaizen Gaming modernizes service development with microservices on Red Hat OpenShift
    How service providers can unlock the full value of automation
    How Your Enterprise Network Can Weather the Next Storm
    Petrus Saves on Power, Space & Cooling Costs with Next-Gen Broadband Architecture
    SUSTAINABLE BROADBAND SERVICE EXPANSION FOR RURAL CONNECTIVITY
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
    November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
    November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
    November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
    November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
    November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
    November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
    November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
    November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
    December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
    December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
    China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Lay the Foundation for Fully-connected 5G Factories, with Ultra-Reliable Networks By Huawei
    ZTE’s Wang Quan: Private 5G Network is Accelerating Global Digital Innovation By ZTE
    China Mobile Hubei Partners with Huawei to Build the Industry-Leading Deterministic Uplink Gigabit for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
    Growing 5G in Intelligent Manufacturing: An Insight into Midea's 5G Fully-Connected Factory By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE