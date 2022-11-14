Eurobites: Arqiva, MainStreaming team up for broadcast-grade video streaming

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange launches 5G in Botswana; cybersecurity dealmaking; A1 Austria gets rid of in-store paperwork.

UK towers company Arqiva has teamed up with MainStreaming, an Italy-based CDN specialist, to jointly offer distribution services for the broadcast-grade media streaming market. The two firms believe that existing distribution networks don't cut the mustard when it comes to streaming and leave an unhealthily large carbon footprint on the planet; their coming together will address these issues, they claim.

Orange is launching its first African commercial 5G network, in Botswana. The network will be available in greater Gaborone and Francistown, initially covering 30% of the population. Orange hopes that the introduction of the technology will spur the creation of new healthcare, education and security services in the country. Orange Botswana has already partnered with MRI Botswana to create a "connected ambulance" project that will allow doctors to guide paramedics through life-saving procedures on their way to hospitals. See this story on our sister site, Connecting Africa, for more details.

Orange's cybersecurity unit, Orange Cyberdefense, has acquired two Swiss cybersecurity outfits, SCRT and Telsys. The two companies are connected and have their common headquarters in Morges, near Lausanne, employing around 100 people. Orange Cyberdefense is on a mission to rule the European cybersecurity roost, having already acquired SecureLink and SecureData in 2019. It now has a presence in nine European countries.

In Spain, where Orange Cyberdefense doesn't yet have a presence, Telefónica's IT services arm, Telefónica Tech, has signed a cybersecurity agreement with Qualys which will see Qualys' cloud platform and applications being integrated into Telefónica Tech's range of managed security services for Spain and Portugal.

A1 Austria claims it's the first operator in Europe to digitalize its entire in-store payment process and dispense with printed invoice receipts altogether. It's joined forces with Warrify, a software startup based at A1's campus, to set up the fully digital system.