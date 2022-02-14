Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

EU telco chiefs want OTT players to share the burden

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 2/14/2022
Comment (0)

Leading telecoms operators have long been calling on regulators to do something about the escalating data traffic created by large streaming platforms such as Netflix – that has put their networks under increasing pressure.

Four major European telcos have now said that enough is enough, and are demanding legislation at European Union level to force the platforms, aka Big Tech, over-the-top providers or hyperscalers, to pay their fair share of network investments.

Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom (DT), Stéphane Richard, outgoing chairman and CEO of Orange, José María Álvarez-Pallete, chairman and CEO of Telefónica and Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone, penned a joint statement saying the current situation is simply not sustainable.

Flagging it up: The CEOs of Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone say the current situation with regard to network investments is unsustainable. (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)
Flagging it up: The CEOs of Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone say the current situation with regard to network investments is unsustainable.
(Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)

Citing the Sandvine Global Internet Phenomena Report from January 2022, they point out that video streaming, gaming and social media "originated by a few digital content platforms" accounts for over 70% of all traffic running over the networks.

"The investment burden must be shared in a more proportionate way," the four CEOs insist.

"Digital platforms are profiting from hyper scaling business models at little cost while network operators shoulder the required investments in connectivity. At the same time our retail markets are in perpetual decline in terms of profitability."

They also warn that Europe risks falling behind other regions of the world if it does not take steps now, "ultimately degrading the quality of experience for all consumers."

Legal measures

They point to South Korea, which is discussing a national law to create regulatory conditions for a fairer contribution to network costs – in part as a result of the huge popularity of Netflix series Squid Game.

"And in the US, policymakers are moving towards universal service also funded by digital platforms," the CEOs state.

Although the joint statement did not explicitly mention net neutrality, the CEOs complained that network operators "are in no position to negotiate fair terms with these giant platforms due to their strong market positions, asymmetric bargaining power and the lack of a level regulatory playing field."

This reflects recent comments by Marc Allera, the CEO of BT's consumer arm, who pointed to the "total lack of coordination on lots of data-intensive events."

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox

"Everyone's networks are under pressure and everyone's Internet becomes more unstable than it was before," Allera said.

While the CEOs of DT, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone have taken heart from recent commitments by the European Commission to ensure that all market players make a "fair and proportionate contribution" to infrastructure costs, they want legislators "to introduce rules at EU level to make this principle a reality."

"The clock is ticking loudly, particularly given the huge investments still required to achieve the connectivity targets for 2030 set by the European Commission in its Communication on the European Digital Decade. Without an equitable solution, we will not get there," the statement concluded.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Accelerate growth and innovation: a modern approach to order management
Appledore Research Report: Digital Workflows in the Cloud: Connecting the Customer to the Network
Aberdeen Report: Customer Operations in Telecommunications
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
eBook: Telecommunications 2021 Book of Knowledge
TM Forum Report: Order Management for the 5G Era
How to build and operate at the edge
BT’S Next Generation OSS Based on Open Source
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 21, 2022 Shaping the Future of Open RAN
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE