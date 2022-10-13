Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Ericsson consumer study shows 5G users embracing the metaverse

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/13/2022
Comment (0)

STOCKHOLM – As 5G uptake in many parts of the world bridges the milestone from early adopters to mass adoption, major new Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) research – the industry's largest global study of its kind to date – underlines consumers' growing commitment to 5G and their expectations on next-generation uses cases.

Called 5G: The Next Wave, the Ericsson ConsumerLab report addresses the impact 5G has had on early adopter consumers since launching in various countries, as well as gauging the intention of non-5G subscribers to take up the technology – and their related expectations. The report forecasts that at least 30 percent of smartphone users intend to take up a 5G subscription within the next year.

The mix of Ericsson tracking data covering 5G launches since 2019, and the new consumer survey, has enabled Ericsson ConsumerLab to identify six key trends impacting the next wave of 5G adoption.

The report covers the behavioral changes triggered by the bundling of digital services into 5G plans by communications service providers – particularly the increased use of enhanced video and augmented reality (AR) apps.

The report also addresses the speed of mainstream 5G adoption, whether consumer demands are being met, and 5G-related changes in smartphone behavior - and their impact on network traffic.

More than 49,000 consumers in 37 countries were interviewed in the research – the largest global 5G-related consumer survey in the industry to date and the largest consumer survey conducted by Ericsson on any topic. The survey scope is representative of the opinions of about 1.7 billion consumers worldwide, including 430 million 5G subscribers.

The report forecasts that 5G consumers with experience of using extended reality (XR) functionality are likely to be the first to embrace future devices as they are more positive about the potential of mixed-reality glasses. Half of 5G users who already use XR-related services weekly think that AR apps will move from smartphones to XR headsets within the next two years, compared to one-third of 4G consumer who hold this view.

5G – the Next Wave Report: Six key trends

  • 5G adoption to be inflation resilient: At least 510 million consumers across 37 markets are likely to take up 5G in 2023.
  • The demanding next wave of users: The next wave of 5G users have high expectations on 5G performance, especially network coverage, compared to early adopters — who care about new innovative services enabled by 5G.
  • Perceived 5G availability is emerging as the new satisfaction benchmark among consumers. Geographical coverage, indoor/outdoor coverage, and congregation hot-spot coverage are more important to building a user perception than population coverage.
  • 5G is pushing up usage of enhanced video and augmented reality. Over the past two years, time spent on AR apps by 5G users has doubled to two hours per week.
  • 5G monetization models are expected to evolve: Six in 10 consumers expect 5G offerings to move beyond more data volume and speeds to on-demand tailored network capabilities for specific needs.
  • 5G adoption is setting the path to the metaverse. 5G users on average are already spending one hour more per-week in metaverse-related services than 4G users. They also expect two hours of more video content will be consumed weekly on mobile devices, 1.5 hours of which will be on AR/VR glasses by 2025.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Fiber Development Index Analysis: 2022
Four Tips for Navigating the Supply Chain Crisis in the Data Center
Video Library: Data Center Tips
Packet Pusher’s Podcast
Blog: Future of Data Center Network Automation
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Apstra
The big B2B2x opportunity for CSPs
TM Forum: Digital ecosystems: Setting new standards for integration
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE