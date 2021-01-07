Edge Networks taps Vewd to power Evoca TV user experience

OSLO, Norway and BOISE, Idaho – Vewd, the leading provider of OTT solutions globally, today announced that Evoca TV has selected Vewd OpX to power the content and user experience for the company's Next Generation television service. Vewd OpX is integrated into Evoca's Scout receiver and delivers linear, on-demand, apps and more within an intuitive, modern TV experience.

Evoca harnesses the power of Next Gen TV – America's newest broadcast standard also called ATSC 3.0 – to provide subscribers unmatched audio and video clarity and a variety of quality, must-watch TV programming. The service includes a growing lineup of high-quality, high-definition broadcast programming, as well as some of the most popular video-on-demand programming and apps, for less than $50 per month. Vewd OpX combines the best of pay TV, OTT, linear and hybrid TV into a seamless viewing experience, while offering the features operators need to drive subscriber uptake and retention, including:

instant access to key regional broadcast and OTT apps and a vast catalog of deployment-ready OTT content that sustains engagement with the pay TV experience

deep analytics to support audience targeting and insights, along with other cloud services such as performance measurement and device management

comprehensive customization options beyond look and feel to include content promotions and offers, all configured in the cloud

seamless integration with service delivery platforms and set-top box middleware of all kinds

flexible deployment on any OS and chipset, scaling from an operator's legacy and current boxes to future devices, including streaming dongles and Smart TVs.

Vewd OpX is based on the Vewd OS framework, a customizable, consumer-grade, silicon-to-content software platform for both Smart TV and Pay TV. Vewd OS's versatility and modularity ensures high levels of reusability, robustness, compatibility with all major silicon platforms, and readiness to support Pay TV services across all connected TV devices.

