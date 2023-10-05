Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Disney to unify Hulu and Disney+ content in one app

News Analysis

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Wednesday that content from Hulu and Disney+ will be offered in a unified app in the US. At the same time, Disney will keep selling and supporting its premium streaming apps on a standalone basis.

The move shows that Disney is looking to use its scale and giant content library to cover everyone from niche sports fans to large families and everyone in between.

Disney expects to offer the Hulu/Disney+ combo – a "one-app experience," as Iger called it – before the end of 2023.

"While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our DTC [direct-to-consumer] offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers, while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience," Iger said on today's earnings call. "The advertising potential of this combined platform is incredibly exciting," Iger added.

Disney expects to offer Hulu and Disney+ content in a 'one-app experience' in the US before the end of 2023, Disney's new/old CEO Bob Iger said. (Source: Imaginechina Limited/Alamy Stock Photo)
Disney expects to offer Hulu and Disney+ content in a 'one-app experience' in the US before the end of 2023, Disney's new/old CEO Bob Iger said.
(Source: Imaginechina Limited/Alamy Stock Photo)

Disney's decision to combine Disney+ and Hulu content in a unified app enters the picture roughly a month after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) introduced "Max," a super-sized streaming service that will combine HBO Max with Discovery+. The May 23 launch of Max will lead to the phasing out of the HBO Max service launched about three years ago. WBD will continue to sell Discovery+ on a standalone basis and HBO will become a "privileged" brand featured prominently within the new and larger Max service.

Hanging on to Hulu?

Disney's plan also signals that the company intends to move ahead with a transaction that will give it complete ownership of Hulu. Disney owns 66% of Hulu, with Comcast/NBCU owning the rest. A path has been set for Comcast to unwind its Hulu stake in 2024.

However, Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts has expressed an interest in shifting gears and making a play for all of Hulu.

"I believe if [Hulu] was up for sale, put up for sale, Comcast would be interested – so would a lot of other tech and media companies, Roberts said last fall at an investor conference. Meanwhile, Disney has been coy about whether it would ultimately be a buyer or seller of Hulu.

Streaming sub update

Disney's coming moves also come as Disney struggles to find growth for Disney+, a streaming home of the popular franchises of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic. Disney+, which offers ad-free and ad-supported service tiers, lost about 4 million subs worldwide in its fiscal second quarter of 2023, ending the period with 157.8 million. Disney+'s base in the US and Canada was cut by about 300,000, ending the quarter with a reach of 46.3 million subs. The average revenue per user for domestic Disney+ subs rose 20% to about $7.14.

Hulu added 200,000 subs in the period, for a total of 48.2 million (43.7 million subscription VoD-only subs and 4.4 million Live TV+SVoD customers), while ESPN+ added 400,000 subs, for a total of 25.3 million.

Disney said DTC revenues for fiscal Q2 rose 12% to $5.5 billion, with operating losses dropping $200 million to -$700 million. That loss reduction comes as media giants focus more on streaming profitability and less on growing their subscriber bases at all costs.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5 Digital Monetization Use Cases
ACP Optimized Sales Datasheet
Embracing Digital Ecosystems with Partner Management
Finding the Right Path for B2B2C Success
Why CSPs Need a Clear Omnichannel Strategy to Sell B2B2X Services
How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
USA Mobile Network Report
The Innovation Agenda
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE